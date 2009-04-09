Europlacer becomes distributor for Evest

Blakell Europlacer Ltd., a designer and manufacturer of SMT placement systems is now a distributor for Evest Corp., a integration solutions provider in the microelectronics industry.

Evest Corp. provides a full range of integration services and products within the microelectronics industry. The company’s core engineering capabilities include mechanical design, software engineering, vision technology, electric controlling, and related system integration. Evest specializes in analyzing the emerging production processes among a variety of segments, tailoring solutions to addressing customers’ requirements, and consulting customers in improving their plant operation efficiency



Under the new relationship, Europlacer will distribute Evest’s EM-760L and EM-560M SMD placers.