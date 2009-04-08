Philips plans to create medical equipment manufacturing hub in India

Netherlands based Philips last year acquired two healthcare companies in India, Meditronics and Alpha X-Ray Techlonogies. Now the company is creating a strategy plan to make India into its hub for medical equipment manufacturing.

Philips plans to upgrade the two acquired manufacturing plants and to increase their production capacity. The company plans to start shipping the products from the Indian plants world wide in 18 to 24 month. Philips will manufacture both new equipment but also undertake refurbishment of old machines.



The main focus will be on medical equipment which according to the company has a large market potential in Asia, Africa, CIS and some parts of Europe. According to Indiatimes the company plans to do more of these kinds of acquisitions in India to strengthen its value-segment portfolio.