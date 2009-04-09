Universal Instruments captures over a third of the Americas market

SMT maker Universal Instruments has grown its customer base by over 70 customers in the past 12 months through its strength for building moderate-mix, moderate-to-high complexity products.

In the Americas, this represents a recent market share of more than 33%. “Our recent success in the Americas and Worldwide is due to our best-in-performance SM, IM, and Automation platforms, the flexibility and adaptability of our equipment, and our focus on providing solutions to our customers’ challenges,” says Mark Ragard, Universal GM, Americas. “We’re happy to be enjoying this level of growth and acceptance in our markets. Universal’s value proposition is exceptional in today’s environment where production flexibility is the prerequisite," continues Ragard. “We’re also extremely encouraged that our early numbers indicate that this success is on track to continue or improve during the rest of this year.”