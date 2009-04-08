HMS-Höllmüller: John Gebhardt new Sales Manager for Asia

John Gebhardt has recently joined HMS-Höllmüller as Sales Manager for Asia and will be responsible for the support and development of the Asian market in South China, Southeast Asia and Japan.

Mr. Gebhardt brings more than 20 years of PWB experience, spent with specialty chemical suppliers, and printed circuit board manufacturers. Mr. Gebhardt has a B.A. in Chemistry from the University of Connecticut, and resides in Hong Kong.