Lenovo scraps investment plan in Poland

Chinese PC maker Lenovo has decided not to continue its plans to establish a production unit for personal computers in Poland.

The PC plant should be located in Legnica Special Economic Zone in Poland, and was supposed to be Lenovo’s first PC plant in Europe. The investment had a total value of USD 20 million, and should have given jobs to 1300 employees.



The reason for the withdrawn is because Lenovo was faced with problems during the start of the construction and due to lower global demand for personal computers.