Dell to sell Polish plant to Flextronics?

According to Polska daily, US computer maker Dell is considering to sell its Lodz facility to EMS giant Flextronics.

Dell did not give any comments on this statement. Krzysztof Żukowski, general manager for Flextronics in Poland did not give any comments or denial of this rumour. Dell recently moved the production from Limerick in Ireland to Lodz in Poland. The Lodz facility was opened in 2008.