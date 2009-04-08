Foxconn builds Nokia netbook?

As reported earlier, Nokia is looking to enter the netbook market and it seems that a first deal has been struck. The production seems to be handled by Foxconn.

The Finnish mobile phone giant has a long-standing partnership with EMS-provider Foxconn and it seems that Foxconn was able to grab some if not all production of the future netbooks.



This comes at a time, where it looks settled that Foxconn is to lease the former Nokia facility in Fort Worth, Texas, USA, reports The Streets. The deal would also mean that Nokia would not have to carry the cost of developing an entirely new product. Foxconn could even start producing earlier that Nokia alone, the report continues.