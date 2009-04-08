Abelko invest into new equipment from Asymtek

Sweden-based EMS-provider Abelko has invested into a new conformal coating system machine from Asymtek and a new curing tunnel CT 500.

With this investment, Abelko will increase the quality of its production process. Abelko manufacture their own products and other advanced products on a sub-contractor basis. Asymtek’s SL-940E is a high-speed, high-accuracy coating system with integrated, closed-loop process control that ensures superior coating quality.