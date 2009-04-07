Electrolux to close factory in St. Petersburg, Russia

Electrolux will close a factory in St. Petersburg, Russia in 2010. The factory manufactures washing machines mainly for the Russian market and has approx. 250 employees.

"The Russian market for household appliances is fiercely competitive. Unfortunately we can not manufacture products at a competitive cost level in the St. Petersburg factory which is why production there will be discontinued next year", says Enderson Guimaraes, head of Electrolux Major Appliances Europe.



The closure is scheduled to be completed during the second quarter of 2010. The closure of the factory will incur a total cost of approximately SEK 120 million, which will be taken as a charge against operating income in the first quarter of 2009.