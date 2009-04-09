Powernet appoints new CEO

Kauko Suhonen has been appointed the new CEO of the power supply specialist Powernet as of 1 April 2009. Mr Suhonen has previously held the post of CEO at companies including Selmic and Buscom. He joined Powernet in January 2009 in the capacity of Vice President.

Powernet is a Finnish company specialised in designing and manufacturing power supplies, inverters and power supply systems. Powernet’s major customer segments include renewable energy, rail, marine and vehicle applications, and special industrial applications. The company is now heading for strong growth, particularly on the international market.



“By 2012 we want to be Europe’s leading supplier of demanding bespoke power supplies in our size class,” envisions Kauko Suhonen, the new CEO. ” Powernet has strong foundations in technology and competence, on which we can build an aggressive growth strategy.” The company’s outgoing Managing Director, co-founder Jouni Pasanen, will continue playing an active role in the company’s strategy as a Board member.



According to Paul-Erik Sjöman, Chairman of the Board, “Having Jouni Pasanen on the Board of Directors will ensure the continuation of our established traditions. He will continue working on developing the company. Under the management of experienced leader Kauko Suhonen, the company will develop at a good growth rate and with an even more international outlook.”