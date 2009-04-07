Flextronics staff likely to accept redundancy offer in Limerick

Irish media reports suggest that it is very like for Flextronics' Limerick staff to accept the redundancy offer made by the Singapore-based EMS-provider.

The Flextronics offer seems to be slightly better than that made by Dell. Flextronics staff will be offered six and a half weeks pay for every year they have worked (capped at two years). This also includes overtime, the reports continue.



As reported earlier Dell and Flextronics are both winding down their operations in Limerick.