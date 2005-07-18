Eight EU member states late on adjusting waste laws

EU Commission is taking legal actions against Poland, France, Finland, Greece, Italy, Malta, Estonia and the UK for not have adjusting their national laws to comply with the three EU directives concerning electric- and electronic waste.

2002 the Council and European Parliament adopted the WEEE(Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment) directive to restrict the handling of hazardous waste from electrical and electronic products. The member states where urged to comply with the new directive by adjusting their national laws. This was supposed to be done by 13 August 2004 which it for the named states hasn't.