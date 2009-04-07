GPV suspends payments

Danish based GPV has filed for the suspension of payments for several of their divisions, as the company believes it impossible to generate profitable operations in these enterprises.

The following divisions are affected: GPV Industri A/S, GPV PCB Divison A/S, DP aft 1.marts 2009 A/S, GPV Teknik A/S, Ejendomsselskabet af 16/9 2003 A/S, GPV Laser Teknik Glostrup A/S and Dentalman A/S.



At the same time, GPV has changed the business structure to the effect that the wholly-owned subsidiary GPV International A/S will be the parent of the following: GPV Electronics A/S, GPV Components AS Norway, GPV Asia (Thailand) and GPV Electronics AG Switzerland.



However, these companies are not included in the suspension of payments. The following units are also not affected by the suspension measure: GPV’s Chinese PCB facory in Sushou, GPV Holding (Hong Kong), GPV Printed Circuit (Suzhou) and GPV Administration A/S.