PCB | April 07, 2009
IMS PCBs score in LED applications
Whether for automotive, architectural or general lighting – LEDs are increasingly used on PCB with IMS (Insulated Metallic Substrates) technology. PCBs with insulated metal substrates are not really new; their high thermal conductivity make them predestined for usage in lighting technology with LEDs.
With an increasing packing density and degree of miniaturization on the PCB, as well as an increased use of components with high heat generation – high-power LEDs or conventional relays – many PCBs reach their limits. The low thermal conductivity of the materials used (less than 0.3 W/mK) can not distribute the heat evenly and are unable to conduct away heat from the PCB. The results are hotspots, which in turn lead to Heat Sinks not functioning optimally. To not exceed the permissible operating temperatures of the components, we need to conduct away the heat at the best possible rate. Otherwise, malfunctions will occur – a shift in colour spectrum with the LEDs, a shortened life span and in extreme cases even damage or total loss of components, assembly group of end product.
Concepts for heat emission are often sought-after, because in many cases the use of base materials with improved thermal conductivity values is not sufficient enough. Due to this, other areas of thermal management such as design, development concepts and new ablative materials also see increased research and development.
Using IMS as a circuit carrier, LEDs can operate at lower temperatures
A proven technology to reduce heat efficiently and at a low cost – a technology used for years – is to use IMS (Insulated Metallic Substrates): PCBs with insulated metal substrates. AT&S is a specialist in this area and is selling its IMS PCBs under the acronym TC-PCB (Thermal Conductive PCB). They are developed and manufactured at the company’s facility in Klagenfurt, Austria. PCBs with IMS technology can be used in LED lighting, power conversion applications and automotive applications (e.g. in engine control units). The advantages of IMS PCBs are quite obvious. The better heat distribution and heat emission enables to increase power density to increase – simultaneously to an optimised and extended usage of the PCB itself. This results in new application fields in an ever expanding field of lightning technology.
With using IMS as a circuit carrier, LEDs can operate at a lower temperature, which allows a higher efficiency. It reduces energy consumption, which in turn reduces heat emission. In addition, the life span of LED-based light bulbs is very much higher that that of conventional light bulbs or energy saving bulbs. This results in lower operating and maintenance costs, which reduces the costs compared to conventional lighting systems significantly.
Concepts for heat emission are often sought-after, because in many cases the use of base materials with improved thermal conductivity values is not sufficient enough. Due to this, other areas of thermal management such as design, development concepts and new ablative materials also see increased research and development.
Using IMS as a circuit carrier, LEDs can operate at lower temperatures
A proven technology to reduce heat efficiently and at a low cost – a technology used for years – is to use IMS (Insulated Metallic Substrates): PCBs with insulated metal substrates. AT&S is a specialist in this area and is selling its IMS PCBs under the acronym TC-PCB (Thermal Conductive PCB). They are developed and manufactured at the company’s facility in Klagenfurt, Austria. PCBs with IMS technology can be used in LED lighting, power conversion applications and automotive applications (e.g. in engine control units). The advantages of IMS PCBs are quite obvious. The better heat distribution and heat emission enables to increase power density to increase – simultaneously to an optimised and extended usage of the PCB itself. This results in new application fields in an ever expanding field of lightning technology.
With using IMS as a circuit carrier, LEDs can operate at a lower temperature, which allows a higher efficiency. It reduces energy consumption, which in turn reduces heat emission. In addition, the life span of LED-based light bulbs is very much higher that that of conventional light bulbs or energy saving bulbs. This results in lower operating and maintenance costs, which reduces the costs compared to conventional lighting systems significantly.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments