Printline to restructure its business

Danish PCB producer Printline is restructuring its business to establish a new financial foundation. The current liquidity doesn't provide the basis for further operations.

At the moment closing negotiations are taken place with new investors. According to Printline’s expectations a new financial solution will be ready during Easter. Printline will be closed from Monday to Wednesday before Easter and is not able to receive any orders during this period of time.



All current orders for delivery Wednesday the 8th of April at the latest will be produced as planned.