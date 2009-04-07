Enics to lay off 150 in Finland, Vaasa and Jyskä units will be closed

Swiss based EMS provider Enics will lay off 150 employees in Finland, and based on the preliminary plans, Vaasa and Jyskä units will be closed.

Employee- employer negotiations start in all the Finnish units including Group Office employees concerning possible temporary lay-offs and terminations. Based on the preliminary plans, Vaasa and Jyskä units will be closed. In addition to above mentioned plans, temporary lay-offs and terminations are planned to happen in all Finnish units including Group office employees.



Invitations to the employer-employee discussions were issued today. A preliminary estimate of job reductions is approximately 150 employees and in addition to this temporary lay-offs will concern all the employees in Finland. The amount of reduction and lay offs will be determined in the negotiations.



” The Global recession has decreased demand. Our people are doing excellent work,but the market situation requires immediate adaptation. With these measures we ensure that we will be strong when this recession is over and the economy starts to recover; as we continue to see the potential to grow in our focus areas,” says Mr. Reijo Itkonen, President and CEO, Enics AG.