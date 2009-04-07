TES selected by NEC Electronics

EMS provider TES Electronic Solutions (TES), has signed a license agreement with NEC Electronics Corporation for TES’s D/AVE-3D Graphics IP for use in its multifunction SoC targeting automotive applications.

D/AVE-3D supports industry standard OpenGL-ES 1.1 and OpenVG 1.01 Graphics API. The IP core has been specifically designed to handle rendering of automotive graphics like 3D MAP, dashboard clusters and multimedia user interfaces.



The new license agreement represents an extension of the existing relationship between TES and NEC Electronics that had previously comprised TES’s D/AVE-2D technology.



Juergen Zeller, Senior VP Design Services & Technology, TES says: "NEC Electronics is one of the top suppliers of silicon solutions in the automotive market. With proven success and a highly competitive line card of silicon solutions, NEC Electronics now benefits from the expertise of TES high performance application specific 3D Graphics solution. With complete end-to-end solutions in Graphics, TES has been able to deliver services in IP customization, OpenGL ES drivers, UI & MAP Applications accelerating the delivery of solutions to NEC Electronics’ customers".