Sanmina-SCI to hire up to 90 in Kanata, Canada as plant becomes a volume manufacturing plant

EMS provider Sanmina-SCI plans to hire up to 90 employees by the end of this year and rent additionally 25,000 square feet in Kanata, Canada.

According to a company official the Kanata plant will become a volume manufacturing plant. However this plant is now specialized in new product introduction. Sanmina-SCI is looking to hire engineers, program managers, materials managers and product assemblers.



According to local observers in Canada the Toronto and Montreal plants may be affected as the Kanata plant is expanding. In this region Sanmina-SCI largest customers are Nortel, Alcatel-Lucent and Allen-Vanguard.