Sanmina-SCI suspends operations at Livermore facility (US)

The EMS-provider has informed its suppliers that all operations at their Livermore facility in California is suspended - due to a lack of work.

The company's machining operations will be temporarily closed - due to a lack of work, reports Tech Trader Daily. All North American machining operations are to be consolidated in two operations. All workers at the Livermore facility will be sent on temporary leave (holiday). The measure will be implemented for 90 days - beginning in June - the report continues.



It seems however, that - for the moment - the company has no intention on closing the Livermore facility altogether.