AT&S new partner in Osram's <em>LED Light for You</em> Network

LEDs are a growing competition for the traditional light bulb and increasingly conquer lighting applications. To cater all enquiries about this technology structure, Osram launched the independent platform "LED Light for you" 3 years ago. Since mid-March, AT&S is also a certified partner in the areas of Thermal and Electronic Solutions.

"AT&S has operated in the LED industry with with innovative technologies for several years, primarily for automotive applications," says Ernst Strasser, Director Sales & Marketing for AT&S. With its facilities in Klagenfurt and Fehring, the largest PCB manufacturer in Europe is one of the pioneers in the field of thermal management. The company is also successfully involved in Electronic Engineering and Electronic Manufacturing Services. The IMS (Insulated Metallic Substrates) technology of AT&S for example, is increasingly used to ensure effective heat dissipation in high-power LEDs.



"As part of the network, we provide our expertise and services to an extended customer base, such as lighting designers and consultants, as well as architects and lighting manufacturers," said Mr Strasser. The services of AT&S are in two segments - thermally and electro-mechanical, as well as in engineering and design. "The platform's internal certification process for the regions Europe, APAC and NAFTA, which AT&S had to go through prior to inclusion in the network , shows the level of product - and service quality provided by the company".