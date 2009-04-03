PCB | April 03, 2009
AT&S new partner in Osram's <em>LED Light for You</em> Network
LEDs are a growing competition for the traditional light bulb and increasingly conquer lighting applications. To cater all enquiries about this technology structure, Osram launched the independent platform "LED Light for you" 3 years ago. Since mid-March, AT&S is also a certified partner in the areas of Thermal and Electronic Solutions.
"AT&S has operated in the LED industry with with innovative technologies for several years, primarily for automotive applications," says Ernst Strasser, Director Sales & Marketing for AT&S. With its facilities in Klagenfurt and Fehring, the largest PCB manufacturer in Europe is one of the pioneers in the field of thermal management. The company is also successfully involved in Electronic Engineering and Electronic Manufacturing Services. The IMS (Insulated Metallic Substrates) technology of AT&S for example, is increasingly used to ensure effective heat dissipation in high-power LEDs.
"As part of the network, we provide our expertise and services to an extended customer base, such as lighting designers and consultants, as well as architects and lighting manufacturers," said Mr Strasser. The services of AT&S are in two segments - thermally and electro-mechanical, as well as in engineering and design. "The platform's internal certification process for the regions Europe, APAC and NAFTA, which AT&S had to go through prior to inclusion in the network , shows the level of product - and service quality provided by the company".
"As part of the network, we provide our expertise and services to an extended customer base, such as lighting designers and consultants, as well as architects and lighting manufacturers," said Mr Strasser. The services of AT&S are in two segments - thermally and electro-mechanical, as well as in engineering and design. "The platform's internal certification process for the regions Europe, APAC and NAFTA, which AT&S had to go through prior to inclusion in the network , shows the level of product - and service quality provided by the company".
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments