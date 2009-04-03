SMT & Inspection | April 03, 2009
Aeroflex with strategic acquisition of VI Technology
Aeroflex is expanding its communications test capabilities with the strategic acquisition of VI Technology, a provider of integrated baseband test solutions, specialising in audio, video and multi-media test.
“The acquisition of VI Technology is strategic as it strengthens our portfolio and enables us to more effectively meet a wider range of customer applications,” said Len Borow, President and Chief Operating Officer of Aeroflex. “VI Technology’s baseband test solution provides significant complementary enhancements to our existing high-frequency RF and broadband test products. This synergy rounds out the spectrum for our communications test offering and solidifies Aeroflex’s position as a leading global test solutions supplier.”
Originally founded in 1991 to develop software drivers for measurement instruments, VI Technology quickly shifted its focus to the development of enterprise-wide automated baseband test solutions. The company combines high quality engineering services and industry-leading test and measurement products to deliver turnkey automated test solutions that solve complex product test problems in a variety of industries, including consumer electronics, semiconductor, communications, aerospace, energy and medical.
“We have established a reputation for increasing quality, reducing costs and speeding time-to-market of our customers’ products through our integrated baseband test solutions, in particular our Multimedia Test System,” said Alex Backus, CEO of VI Technology, Inc. “We are very pleased to be joining Aeroflex, because our solutions are a natural fit with their existing portfolio. Our considerable experience in integrated audio/video test solutions adds significant value for both current and potential customers.”
