Electronics Production | April 03, 2009
Siemens opens manufacturing facility in Turkey
Siemens has opened one of its most advanced factories near Istanbul, laying the basis for further expansion in Turkey, one of the world’s high-growth regions. Within the next three years, Siemens intends to move its operations to the new facility in the Gebze industrial zone from their current location about an hour away. The investment totals about €100 million.
"The new facility is one of our most advanced and most efficient factories. It has also been nominated for Turkey’s first LEED Gold green building certificate," said Peter Löscher, President and CEO of Siemens. The company produces medium and low-voltage products at the location. The new factory uses about 25 percent less energy and some 50 percent less water than the old one.
"If there is a silver lining in the current global economic crisis, it's that we’ve all become more keenly aware of the importance of both environmental and economic sustainability. Our Gebze plant is visible proof that ecology and economy can be successfully combined," said Löscher. Siemens has the world’s most extensive environmental portfolio, accounting for roughly €19 billion in sales or about one quarter of Siemens' total revenue in fiscal 2008. Active in Turkey for over 150 years, Siemens generated revenue of about €850 million in the country in fiscal 2008.
"If there is a silver lining in the current global economic crisis, it's that we’ve all become more keenly aware of the importance of both environmental and economic sustainability. Our Gebze plant is visible proof that ecology and economy can be successfully combined," said Löscher. Siemens has the world’s most extensive environmental portfolio, accounting for roughly €19 billion in sales or about one quarter of Siemens' total revenue in fiscal 2008. Active in Turkey for over 150 years, Siemens generated revenue of about €850 million in the country in fiscal 2008.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments