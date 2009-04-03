Siemens opens manufacturing facility in Turkey

Siemens has opened one of its most advanced factories near Istanbul, laying the basis for further expansion in Turkey, one of the world’s high-growth regions. Within the next three years, Siemens intends to move its operations to the new facility in the Gebze industrial zone from their current location about an hour away. The investment totals about €100 million.

"The new facility is one of our most advanced and most efficient factories. It has also been nominated for Turkey’s first LEED Gold green building certificate," said Peter Löscher, President and CEO of Siemens. The company produces medium and low-voltage products at the location. The new factory uses about 25 percent less energy and some 50 percent less water than the old one.



"If there is a silver lining in the current global economic crisis, it's that we’ve all become more keenly aware of the importance of both environmental and economic sustainability. Our Gebze plant is visible proof that ecology and economy can be successfully combined," said Löscher. Siemens has the world’s most extensive environmental portfolio, accounting for roughly €19 billion in sales or about one quarter of Siemens' total revenue in fiscal 2008. Active in Turkey for over 150 years, Siemens generated revenue of about €850 million in the country in fiscal 2008.