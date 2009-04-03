Datarespons signs strategic agreement in Sweden

Data Respons has entered a long-term and strategic agreement with a leading player within the satellite communication sector. The agreement comprises developing and delivering embedded solutions and has a large future potential. Expected yearly deliveries are worth SEK 10-15 million.

Data Respons was chosen because the solution can be used as a common platform in several of the customers' end products. In addition, Data Respons has shown ability for consistent delivery over time. "We continuously experience customers who prefer to give Data Respons the overall responsibility", says CEO Kenneth Ragnvaldsen of Data Respons ASA. "This means that the customer can concentrate on their core activity while Data Respons improves functionality, recommends choice of technical platform, adapts serial deliveries to need and contributes with competitive solutions for our customers".



The task comprises development and serial delivery of advanced systems which is incorporated into the core of the customers products, intended for the world market. The developmental phase will take place in 2009 with consecutive deliveries over the next few years.