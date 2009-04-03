Kimball Electronics awarded new business in Europe

Kimball Electronics has been awarded new business to manufacture lead-free, automotive, integrated ignition sensing and control products for multiple vehicle platforms in Europe.

Kimball’s long-standingperformance record in the automotive electronics market combined with its global footprint of operations enabled the company to secure this program award from Eldor. Production in the Kimball Electronics-Poland facility in Poznan started in calendar year 2008. Incremental volume growth over the next six years is expected to spread production to further vehicle platforms and Kimball operations.



Integrated ignition sensing and control products reduce fuel consumption and emissions without impacting the overall performance of the vehicle. Sitting on top of the engine and located near the spark plug these devices must withstand some of the harshest extremes of temperature, vibration and radiated emissions anywhere on the vehicle and must endure hundreds of millions of flawless operations during its life.