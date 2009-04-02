Qimonda plans to sell off US facility

Qimonda North America has appointed advisors to assist in the sale of their semiconductor manufacturing assets in Sandston, Virginia, subject to bankruptcy court approval. The advisory team is comprised of ATREG, a division of Colliers International, Emerald Technology Valuations LLC and Gordon Brothers Commercial & Industrial.

The advisory team is initiating discussions with potential buyers who may consider operating the 300mm fab which has an output of 38,000 wafer starts per month and is 65nm capable. If a strategic buyer is not found, the advisory team will move quickly to a complete 300mm tool line sale, and sale of the clean room manufacturing facilities in separate transactions.



"This is the first time an operational 300mm fab has come to the market for sale. The fully automated, state-of-the-art Qimonda Richmond site was built and equipped at a cost of approximately $3 billion, and volume 300mm production began in 2005," said Stephen Rothrock, Managing Director of ATREG.



Qimonda North America Corp. and Qimonda Richmond L.L.C. each filed for creditor protection under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code on February 20, 2009.