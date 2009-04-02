Zune phone prototypes being made at Flextronics

According to the The Inquirer web site, EMS provider Flextronics has been building prototypes for the new Microsoft Zune phone.

Talk has been around for some time that Microsoft is working on its own phone to be branded under the Zune name. According to The Inquirer, Flextronics has been building a prototype run of about 2,500 units of the MS Zune phone.



The Inquirer wrote that the MS Zune phone was supposed to be shown at the Mobile World Congress earlier this year, however it didn’t show up.



In 2007, Microsoft taped Flextronics to make the Zune digital music players.