New appointments at TTelectronics

TT electronics - integrated manufacturing services - has appointed John Bran to Vice President, Global Business Development. Mr. Bran will be responsible for designing and executing sales strategies across TT electronics-integrated manufacturing services’ five global manufacturing sites in the United Kingdom, North America and Asia.

Mr. Bran possesses more than 23 years experience in sales, including 20 years in the electronic manufacturing services industry. Prior to joining TT electronics, Mr. Bran served as Market Sector Vice President for the Plexus Corporation. Previously he worked as a Business Unit Director for Jabil Circuit, leading the global business development and operational performance for several key global customers. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Delta State University and is a graduate of the Harvard Business School Leadership Forum.



The appointment of Mr. Bran fills a key strategic role in the company's new global business plan. In 2008, the company announced the formation of its integrated manufacturing services division, uniting the strengths of five electronic manufacturing services businesses strategically located around the world to service its growing worldwide customer base. The move creates the biggest UK owned global electronic manufacturing services (EMS) organization and the 25th biggest EMS operation in the world.



"We are pleased to announce Mr. Bran's appointment”, John Molloy, president Divisional Director for TT electronics integrated manufacturing services, commented. “His knowledge and understanding of the electronic manufacturing services industry will enhance our new business model and maximize the value of our global footprint. His addition to our company is evidence of our continued commitment to attracting outstanding talent as we build for the future."