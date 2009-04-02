Flextronics in Cork: 130 to be laid off

EMS-provider Flextronics is to lay off 130 staff at its facility in Cork, Ireland.

After the EMS-giant announced a major restructuring schedule, employees accepted to take voluntary redundancies. The reducndancies are scheduled to start by the end of the month - which will affect 95 blue-collar and 35 white-collar employees, local media reports. The facility, which employed more than 1000 staff some time ago, will be operated with 150 staff, the reports continue.