Bel Stewart has signed new distributors in Central Europe

Four new distributors will represent Bel products in Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia and Serbia. The new distributors will support a broad range of Bel products in the telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, networking, and consumer electronics markets.

Bel Stewart has extended distribution channel in Central Europe by signing a new distribution contract with four electronics component distributors, well known on their local markets:



• ChipCAD Electronic Distribution will be responsible for Hungary.

• IC elektronika is responsible for Slovenia, Croatia and Serbia.

• MASTERS Sp. z o.o. is responsible for Poland.

• SOS electronic s.r.o. is responsible for in Slovakia.



Under the terms of the contracts, the new distributors will provide customers with access to a range of Bel technologies including new MagJack designs for 10Gigabit Ethernet, Power over Ethernet and PoE+, Powerline and MoCA-compliant modules, ARJ45™ Category 7a connector system and PTC resettable devices. This appointment enables to support customer’s engineering requirements for designing telecom, network and broadband platforms for demanding applications in industrial, control, transport medical, and security areas.