Flextronics in Limerick: some jobs could stay

Flextronics had announced that it would lay off around 140 staff at its Irish facility in Raheen, Limerick. However, it is rumoured that the EMS-provider will keep a presence in Limerick.

Local media reports that the EMS-provider is actively looking for business for the facility in Limerick - after losing its biggest customer Dell. The company will lay of 25 staff on May 1; 70 employees on June 3 and 45 staff will be made redundant in September. However, the EMS-provider is rumoured to keep 50 ermployees at its Limerick facility, the reports continue.