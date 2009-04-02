MVTec: New Distributor in Spain, Portugal, and Latin America

From April 2009, the distribution of MVTec machine vision software products in Spain, Portugal, and Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Argentina) will be performed by INFAIMON. Besides the distribution of HALCON and ActivVisionTools, INFAIMON will also provide technical support for these software products.

According to Salvador Giró, CEO of INFAIMON Group, the current machine vision market demands more sophisticated software tools that could work on different platforms, such as Windows or Linux. In addition, the growing demand in 3D applications becomes more and more important. All this, together with the well-proven quality of HALCON caused INFAIMON's decision to include software of MVTec in its product-portfolio of leading vision suppliers.



The beginning of the distribution cooperation is carefully adjusted to the launch of the new HALCON 9.0 version in 2009. HALCON 9.0 offers numerous worldwide novelties and unique selling propositions to machine vision. "Spain and Portugal are increasingly evolving to outstanding industrial markets", states Dr. Olaf Munkelt, MVTec's managing director, "and Latin America has a big potential for industrial development. Thus, MVTec wants to expand its sales activities in all these important countries. We are sure that INFAIMON will meet our requirements in a distinguished way."