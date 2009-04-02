Aegis strikes deal with Sanmina-SCI

US based developer of manufacturing execution software (MES), Aegis Software Corp. has signed a deal with Sanmina-SCI to install Aegis’ software in 22 Sanmina-SCI sites world wide.

Aegis initially installs the software on five of Sanmina-SCI’s sites. “We have been selected by Sanmina-SCI globally as a MDI vendor through paperless documentation including machine programming and documentation for the five sites. We in the original test group have been deployed and have been successful and the remaining sites will be deployed immediately”, Aegis CEO Jason Spera told evertiq.