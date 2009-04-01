List: The SMT-equipment you will buy in 2009

According to a study made by IPC, the inspection market will see the highest number of orders this year. Wave Soldering equipment will have the lowest cap of the investments. Read the list.

Below are the different types of equipment the North American EMS companies will purchase in 2009 according to the IPC EMS & SMEMA Statistical Program, which is a survey open to IPC members.



The participating EMS providers will spend most of their investment budgets on inspection equipment. Up to 35% of the budgets will be spent on inspection. Below is a list showing how much of the total investments will be spent on different assembly equipment products.



Equipment investments in USA during 2009

Inspection 35%

Pick and Place Machines 20%

Owens 20%

Stencil Printers 17%

Board Handing 17%

Selective Soldering 15%

Cleaning 13%

Dispensing 11%

Wave Soldering 11%

Other 11%



This was presented during a session held by IPC on Wednesday at the ongoing APEX Show in Las Vegas, which evertiq attended.