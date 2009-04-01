The Global EMS Solder Consumption

The total consumption of solder in the European region is 11% of the global consumption. More than 50 percent of the global solder consumption is now lead free, according to IPC.

According to a study made by US Electronics Trade Organization IPC, 62% of all solder sold during the fourth quarter in 2008 was lead free. In Europe 46% percent of the EMS providers still consumes standard solder in their production. 61% in the US, 31% in Japan, 26% in China and 29% in the rest of Asia. The rest is lead free solder.



This was presented during a session held by IPC on Wednesday at the ongoing APEX Show in Las Vegas, which evertiq attended.