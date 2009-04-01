Aismalibar to lay off 50 employees

The Spanish company Aismalibar is to lay off over 50% of its current workforce.

Aismalibar, located in Montcada i Reixac (Barcelona) specialises in the production of laminates. Local media reports that it plans to lay off 50 employees out of its 80 strong workforce. The company states that continued losses over the past few years - now coinciding with the economic downturn - has led to this decision.



Aismalibar is a private Spanish company, which was founded by D. Walter L. Ankli in 1934.