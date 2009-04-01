Rutronik and Infineon expand partnership to Northern Europe

Infineon and Rutronik will extend their partnership: : From April 1, 2009 will Rutronik distribute the entire product portfolio of the German semiconductor manufacturer in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark and Iceland.

So far, the successful partnership - existing since 1993 - covered Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Benelux, Italy, Spain, Portugal, UK, Eastern Europe, Turkey and South Africa. Rutronik' presence in Northern Europe comprises offices in Kista (Sweden), Albertslund (Denmark), Helsinki (Finland) and Oslo (Norway).



"The franchise extension with Infineon is another step in the Europe-wide harmonisation of our line card," explains Markus Krieg, General Manager Marketing at Rutronik. "It also confirms the success of our continued expansion of our FAE, product marketing and sales structure in Northern Europe. With this structure, we can offer our customers not only our extensive product range, but also customised solutions."