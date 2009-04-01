Steinel Elektronik to close Raspenava facility in CZ

The German company Steinel Elektronik is to close its facility in Raspenava, Czech Republic – laying off 176 staff.

Local media reports that all production from the facility will be transferred to the company’s facility in Curtea de Arges, Romania. Reasons given were the lower production costs in Romania. Some of the workers were offered work in Romania – relating to the more technical positions and logistics – but it is unclear whether or not people will take up on the offer, the reports continue.