Multidisplay to close in Hranice, CZ

Multidisplay - formerly LG Philips Display - will cease production of LCD panels at its facility in Hranice, Czech Republic.

Multidisplay - formerly LG Philips Display - used to employ around 1200 staff at the Hranice facility. Now, around 60 - 70 employees are woking to shut down the facility and to dismantle existing production lines, local media reports.