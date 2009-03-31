Adam Tree joins Falcon PCB Group sales team

Adam Tree has joined the UK based sales team of Falcon PCB. He will be based in the South of England and will focus on developing new business opportunities for all Falcon Group companies.

Formerly with PR Circuits, Adam Tree has a long history in PCB manufacture and business development. Speaking about his new role, Adam commented “Joining the Falcon Group is particularly exciting, as the Group is continuing to grow with the development of new PCB services and capabilities. With Falcon, customers really do benefit from a total supply chain service” with UK manufactured high technology prototypes coupled with economic volume offshore services, all supported by comprehensive technical and DFM services.