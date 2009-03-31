congatec expands its design activities in Czech Republic

congatec, headquartered in Deggendorf, Germany, will further extend its design activities in the Czech Republic as of May 1, 2009. For this purpose congatec will be taking on the complete design team of a major business alliance partner.

This team, situated in Brno, consists of eight experienced hardware and software engineers and will be concentrating on the development of customized carrier boards for Qseven, XTX and COM Express computer modules. Gerhard Edi, CEO of congatec AG, explains: “We have been observing increasing demand for customized solutions for a while now. This team of experienced engineers is the perfect addition to our existing organization and will enable us to bring new module designs to market more rapidly. This will also further increase the acceptance of our Computer-On-Modules, especially of the new Qseven standard.”



After the team extension congatec will be employing 28 design engineers worldwide. The new design team in Brno will be integrated with the team in Pilsen which has existed since 2006, with a total of 12 engineers then working in the Czech Republic on the development of new congatec computer modules. In the course of the past year congatec achieved a sales volume of 27 million Euro worldwide of the past, which corresponds to double the turnover of 2007. The company also expects a turnover increase well into double figures for the current fiscal year.