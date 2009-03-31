Wavecom selects XJTAG to speed wireless development

Wavecom has selected the XJTAG boundary scan system as the platform for developing and testing its WMP100 Wireless Microprocessor-based turnkey systems.

Wavecom's system solutions are used across a range of M2M (Machine to Machine) applications including automotive telematics, smart metering, fleet management, GSM/GPS/satellite tracking, wireless alarms,

wireless point of sale, and remote monitoring.



Laurence Damm, field application engineer with Wavecom, said: "We selected XJTAG because implementation is lightning fast, we can easily customise tests for products from entry-level to high-end, and we can achieve high overall test coverage to guarantee the low ppm rates demanded by automotive applications."