Simplify at-home picture printing

Leading Digital Camera Manufacturers Announce IMAGELINK Print System to Simplify At-Home Picture Printing.

A group of the world’s largest consumer digital photography companies unveiled the IMAGELINK print system, a new specification designed to simplify at-home picture printing. Millions of consumer digital cameras from Eastman Kodak Company, Konica Minolta Photo Imaging, Inc., Nikon Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Pentax Corporation, Ricoh Co., Ltd. and Sanyo Electric Co., Ltd. will provide effortless, one-touch picture printing from snapshot printers that incorporate the IMAGELINK print system, including new KODAK EASYSHARE printer docks.



With the IMAGELINK print system, people will be able to place their digital cameras directly on printer docks, and then press a single button to make snapshot-sized (4x6-inch or 3.5 x 5-inch) pictures in as little as 60 seconds. The first cameras and printer docks supporting the IMAGELINK specification—all of which will incorporate a new, small 26-pin connector—are expected to be available worldwide beginning in Q1 2005.



“The IMAGELINK print system represents the next evolution in simplifying at-home digital picture printing, building upon the global success of KODAK EASYSHARE printer docks,” said Bernard Masson, president, Digital and Film Imaging Systems; and senior vice president, Eastman Kodak Company. “Ultimately, this drives category expansion. Customers win through greater ease of use and higher satisfaction. The industry wins by generating additional excitement around making prints from digital images.”



KODAK EASYSHARE printer docks have taken the snapshot photo printing market by storm after debuting last year, quickly achieving number one market share in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, according to The NPD Group and GfK. More than one million EASYSHARE printer docks have shipped since Q2 2003.