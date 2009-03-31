Siemens cuts supplier list short

The German technology group has announced that it will reduce the number of suppliers by around 20%. These cutback will not only include material suppliers, but will affect the entire supply chain.

Siemens currently lists around 370000 suppliers. This number is to be reduced by 74000, the purchasing manager at Siemens, Barbara Kux, said in an interview with German FAZ. Siemens will announce its new purchasing strategy in April, which is estimated to save the company billions over the next few years. "The targets will be implemented in stages until 2010. After that we will set new targets", Barbara Kux continued.



Moreover, it was hinted that 'Western' suppliers might lose out considerably with the new strategy, but emerging markets will benefit.