Foxconn starts R&D team Android-powered handsets

The EMS-giant Foxconn reportedly has started the formation process of an R&D team for Android-powered handsets.

Foxconn Electronics is rumoured to pursue R&D activities in Android-based smartphones and has created a team, reports DigiTimes. It was said that Motorola could be a possible clients for such smartphones. The company had indicated previously that its would shift focus on Google phones in 2009, the article continues.