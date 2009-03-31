Gardien: a new name in the PCB market

Already in July 2008, the ESO Capital Group (ESO) concluded the acquisition of the Asian, European and North American outsourcing and service business of the insolvent Mania Technologie AG. Now, the company means business – with a new name and brand: Gardien.

Gardien: the name reflects the core values of the new group, independence and a high level of customer orientation and quality assurance. The outsourcing and services business of the Mania Group has been operating successfully and profitably during the past 20 years. Since the acquisition, ESO has worked closely with management and provided the resources necessary to complete the group’s financial and operational restructuring.



The new group has a stable customer base, an experienced management team and staff, as well as a strong capital base. "With the financial support of its new shareholder, and through the market and restructuring experience of ESO, Gardien is better positioned than ever to exploit the opportunities created by the currently difficult market environment," said Jan Lipton, CEO of Gardien.



Gardien is headquartered in Hong Kong and operates with 500 employees in 16 centres in Asia, North America and Europe making the largest service provider in the PCB industry. Gardien offers a growing number of tailor-made services to the PCB industry, including electrical and optical testing, fixture building, CAM services and maintenance for a variety of testing equipment.



Klingelnberg Söhne Leiterplattentechnik GmbH (KSL) who have been providing Sales, Support and Spare Parts for Test and Drilling equipment on behalf of the ESO Group in Europe since September 2008, will operate and further extend its services as Gardien Europe GmbH from the beginning of April 2009. “Gardien is the testing and service company of choice for many leading PCB manufacturers worldwide, together with management we intend to build on that position”, said Rory Devlin, Chairman of the Gardien Management Board.