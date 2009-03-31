Efore to close Finnish unit in Saarijärvi by September 2009

Efore's statutory joint negotiations with employees started in February have been concluded today. The negotiations concerned all the operations in Finland. 23 staff will be laid off and the Saarijärvi unit will be closed by September 2009.

As a result of the negotiations, a total of 23 employments will be terminated in Saarijärvi and in Espoo and two temporary employment contracts will not be continued. Saarijärvi unit will be closed down by September 27, 2009 and Saarijärvi operations will be transferred to the company's other units. The purpose of these negotiations is to streamline the company's operations and costs to meet the structural change of the market.