CTP wins manufacturing contract

CT Production has just been awarded an annual contract to manufacture an industrial signal amplifier used for furnace monitoring, comprising five PCBs and requiring box assembly and full functional testing.

The product had previously been made in the USA, but delivery problems and the advantageous shift in exchange rates encouraged the customer to move manufacture back to the UK. MD Alan Trevarton says' "We are very pleased to win this contract against US and UK competitors as it fits very well into our portfolio. We achieve good on-time delivery results and will work hard to fully support our customer's requirements".



Recently CT Production won a large annual contract back from Chinese competition and is now receiving RFQs from other UK companies reconsidering their offshoring policies. This is one example of how UK manufacturing is winning back its rightful place as a vital part of the UK economy and showing that it can compete and win against worldwide manufacturing if financially a level playing field exists.