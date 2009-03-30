Electronics Production | March 30, 2009
Roll-To-Roll High Volume Manufacturing of Printed Memory
InkTec, headquartered in Kyungki-do, Korea, and Norway-based Thin Film Electronics ASA have produced fully functional printed memory products in a roll-to-roll (“R2R”) high volume printing process. A joint Thinfilm and InkTec project has been successfully completed to demonstrate fully R2R printed memories with a layout and device structure developed by Thinfilm, targeting applications such as game cards and toys.
The work has been conducted under the Joint Development Agreement between Thinfilm and InkTec entered in June 2008. The project has been a huge success with the realization of a R2R production worthy printing process capable of realizing printed memory cells with a yield in the 96-97% range for the best device structure. Until now, several rolls, each with more than 100 meters of printed memory has been produced with a total of 5 printing steps.
A significant part of the work has been to develop inks suitable for the realization of the desired target. The ink compositions for the electrodes are based on InkTec’s proprietary non-particle based silver complex compound whereas the memory ink is based on a proprietary ferroelectric polymer jointly developed by Thinfilm and Solvay Solexis SA.
Johan Carlsson, CEO of Thinfilm stated; “This is to our knowledge one of the world first established R2R processes capable of producing electronic components other than conductors and antennas with high yield. This also confirms to us that InkTec’s new factory is ideally suited for volume production of our memories and that the InkTec’s staff has the right skills to achieve quality results. In addition, their market presence in more than 100 countries will help us in commercialising our technology on a broader scale.”
InkTec’s CEO, Kwang-Choon Chung, said; "We are very proud of our unique Electronic Ink as well as our printing facilities in our 2nd factory in Pyungtaek-city where this work has been conducted. These results enable us to add another application to our Print Services business, as we now will be able to offer fully printed Thinfilm memories to our own, as well as Thinfilm’s customers”. “In the future, we see Thinfilm’s memory technology as an important and integral part of printed Radio Frequency Identification (“RFID”) products”, added Dr. Kwang-Choon Chung.
Printed Electronics
Printed Electronics is a new, emerging industry that takes advantage of printing technologies to manufacture electronics with a wider variety of form factors, including thin, flexible substrates. Through the use of proprietary printing techniques, these electronic circuits can be manufactured at high efficiency and very high volumes when compared to traditional electronics. This enables electronic functionality in a whole new family of products such as medical and consumer disposables, cards, labels, RFID tags, toys and games.
Electronic Ink
Electronic Inks are used in industrial printing processes and are used in a variety of applications such as e.g., RFID, PCB and displays. InkTec’s advanced metal inks have excellent properties and show improved defect properties compared to other nano- and paste-inks. InkTec’s inks are transparent silver inks which are based on proprietary nonparticle based silver complex compound. The transparent silver inks are stable for longterm storage and are, because of the low sintering temperature, applicable to various substrates.
