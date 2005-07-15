PartnerTech sees stable growth

Swedish based EMS-Provider PartnerTech, this morning presented its latest Interim Report from January - June 2005. Net revenue rose to SEK 1,001.1 million (803.2). The operating profit amounted to SEK 41.1 million (28.1).

The profit after tax was SEK 23.7 million (14.1). Earnings per share after full income tax totaled SEK 2.00 (1.23).



The contract manufacturing market remained stable during the first half of 2005, largely corresponding to the situation at the end of 2004. Demand was still unchanged in most sectors.



PartnerTech's customers faced generally stabile conditions as well. All business units exhibited comparable trends, despite major variations among the various market segments in each one.



The market share that PartnerTech has captured over the past year has generated solid earnings from which to grow. The company is well positioned, both technically and geographically, for ongoing expansion, PartnerTech said.



Like the rest of the world, the Nordic countries experience a move in the value chain towards outsourcing. The trend toward turning over greater operating responsibility to contract manufacturers that can handle integrated, highly complex products is accelerating all the time.