Data Respons with contracts worth €1.4 million in Sweden

Data Respons has received several orders worth €1.4 million from customers within the entertainment, medical, defense and industry sectors. The majority of the orders will be delivered in 2009.

The contracts were received from customers who are established near our regional offices in Kista, Lund, Gothenburg, Linkøping, Västerås and Stockholm, says CEO Kenneth Ragnvaldsen of Data Respons ASA. "Local presence is highly valued by our customers and is an important reason why Data Respons over time has expanded our network in Sweden", he continues in saying.